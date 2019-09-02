Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is alerting residents who visited several locations throughout York County and Hershey between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 that they may have been exposed to measles.
The locations and times when residents may have been exposed include:
a Fuddruckers, 2300 E Market St., York, PA, on Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.;
a Hershey Theater, 15 E Caracas Ave., Hershey, PA, on Aug. 23 from 7:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.;
a WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;
a WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S George St., York, PA, on Aug. 26 in the proximity of the Lab from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m.; in the proximity of the Imaging Department from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.; in the proximity of the Emergency Department from 6:15 to 1:45 a.m.; in the proximity of the Imaging Department from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.;
a WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 28 from 10:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.;
a WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 29 from 9:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and
a WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S George St., York, PA, on Aug. 29 in the proximity of the emergency room at 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m..
“A patient in WellSpan York Hospital has a confirmed case of measles, which can be highly contagious,” Levine said. “WellSpan Health is in the process of notifying patients, staff and visitors who were in either WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center or WellSpan York Hospital during the identified times and areas of the building; however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal. If you believe you might have been exposed and experience symptoms, please contact your health-care provider or call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.”
This confirmed measles case is the 14th case in Pennsylvania in 2019, and more than 1,200 cases have been reported in the United States in 2019. This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1992.
Measles is a highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person. Symptoms typically appear 1 to 3 weeks after exposure and include: rash; high fever; cough; and red, watery eyes.
According to Centers for Disease Prevention and Control those most at-risk are:
a Infants less than one year of age who are too young to have received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine;
a Individuals who refused vaccination; and
a Individuals from parts of the world where there is low vaccination coverage or circulating measles.
Additionally, those who are vaccinated may still be at risk if they were vaccinated with an inactivated vaccine, which was used from 1963 through 1967, and have not been revaccinated; or they were born after 1957 and have only received one dose of MMR vaccine.
For more information on measles visit the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov or follow the department on Facebook and Twitter.
