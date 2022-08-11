generic crime

CANTON — An unknown fraudster has scammed a Canton resident of $1,200 by claiming to be part of Publishers Clearing House. This is the second incident this year of a scammer alleging to be from the company to defraud Bradford County residents.

The 73-year-old victim received a phone call alleging that they won a Publishers Clearing House contest, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

