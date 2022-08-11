CANTON — An unknown fraudster has scammed a Canton resident of $1,200 by claiming to be part of Publishers Clearing House. This is the second incident this year of a scammer alleging to be from the company to defraud Bradford County residents.
The 73-year-old victim received a phone call alleging that they won a Publishers Clearing House contest, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The victim provided $200 in Visa gift cards and mailed $1,000 cash to an address in Virginia, the police report shows. The scammer promised to give away two vehicles and $7,000 per week for life in return. The fraud was reported to state police July 30.
The theft by deception marks the second time this year of an unknown fraudster claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House to scam local residents.
A 79-year-old woman and 80-year-old man in Troy Township lost $8,539.90 to an unidentified scammer alleging to be from the company, state police said. The theft was reported to police on June 30.
It is unclear at this time if both incidents are related. State police are reminding residents that gift cards are not valid forms of payment. No one should purchase gift cards and provide gift card information to anyone over the phone. People should also not send money to unknown individuals, police said.
Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information can contact state police at 570-265-2186.
