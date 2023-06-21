HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced the 2023 distribution of impact fees on natural gas producers has totaled $278,881,450.
For the 2022 reporting year, a total of $157,349,593 will be given to county and local governments directly affected by drilling. Another $103,641,907 will be transferred to the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which provides financial support for environmental, highway, water and sewer projects, rehabilitation of greenways and other projects. Act 13 dictates that there will also be $17,889,950 distributed to state agencies.
According to the Marcellus Shale Coalition, Bradford County is one of 14 north-central Pennsylvania counties that will receive a combined total of $50,607,454.30. Bradford County will receive $19,526,476.25 from that combined total, which is almost 39%.
The Marcellus Shale Coalition further states that over $155 million will be distributed to local governments, while over $103 million will go to statewide environmental programs. An additional $19.7 million will go towards state agency oversight.
Specifically, funds will go towards the following agencies:
• Marcellus Legacy Fund: $103,641,907.
• County Conservation Districts, State Conservation Commission: $9,276,671.
• Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection: $6,000,000.
• Fish & Boat Commission: $1,000,000.
• Pennsylvania Department of Transportation: $1,000,000 for rail freight assistance.
• Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission: $1,000,000.
• Office of the State Fire Commissioner: $750,000
• Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency: $750,000.
PUC informed the Pennsylvania Department of Treasury of its findings, while payments are expected to go out in early July. The agency has collected and distributed over $2.5 billion to communities across the commonwealth since 2012.
The distribution for 2023 is over $44 million higher compared to 2022, according to PUC. This is due to the average price of natural gas in 2022, which was around $6.64 per MMBtu versus 2021’s average price of $3.84 per MMBtu. This led to a higher impact fee payment for each well in 2022. There was also an additional 574 new wells in 2022.
According to PUC, it implements “the collection and distribution of an unconventional gas well fee (also called an Impact Fee), established by the Unconventional Gas Well Impact Fee Act and signed into law as Act 13 of 2012.”
