HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced the 2023 distribution of impact fees on natural gas producers has totaled $278,881,450.

For the 2022 reporting year, a total of $157,349,593 will be given to county and local governments directly affected by drilling. Another $103,641,907 will be transferred to the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which provides financial support for environmental, highway, water and sewer projects, rehabilitation of greenways and other projects. Act 13 dictates that there will also be $17,889,950 distributed to state agencies.