HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille recognized the role of resistance as a mechanism for social change and economic equity and justice – in connection with this year’s national Black History Month theme – Black Resistance.
“Resistance is a key element in the progress Black people have made in the continuing push for social and economic equity and justice. And the advances we have made are the direct result of the strength of current and past generations, and their courage to resist.
“It is inherent for us all to push back – to resist – with all our might, against the forces of oppression, discrimination, and prejudice. Working together – as individuals, groups, congregations, businesses, and institutions – we can continue the fight for freedom, justice, and equality, and continue to transform our society, our country, and our world.”
Pennsylvania Black History Month Celebration
Chairman Dutrieuille also encouraged the public to participate in an upcoming program hosted by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Multi-Agency Black History Month Committee. This year’s virtual Black History Month program will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
The national theme for Black History Month 2023 is Black Resistance, which explores how African Americans have fought repression from America’s earliest days. The event will consist of a series of speakers that will focus on the Church, Education, Media, and Voting, and how these areas resisted historic oppression. The virtual event on February 23 is meant to bridge cultures, stimulate discussion, and serve as a message of encouragement.
