HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille recognized the role of resistance as a mechanism for social change and economic equity and justice – in connection with this year’s national Black History Month theme – Black Resistance.

“Resistance is a key element in the progress Black people have made in the continuing push for social and economic equity and justice. And the advances we have made are the direct result of the strength of current and past generations, and their courage to resist.