HARRISBURG – As warmer temperatures increase the risk of spring thunderstorms, high winds and other severe weather, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) reminds households of the steps they can take to prepare for, and recover safely from, storm-related power outages.

Additionally, the PUC cautions residents to give utility crews ample room to perform their repair work and to use extra care when traveling. For your protection, as well as for the safety of emergency crews, it is important to watch for work along roadways and to slow down and provide extra room in those work areas.