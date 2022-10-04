Pumpkin Festival brings people together in Canton

CANTON — The Pumpkin Festival in Canton has been a staple for locals for nineteen years. In recent years it established itself as a small craft fair with free entry, a more cost efficient option than the Apple and Cheese Festival that drew thousands to Canton the first weekend of every October.
The Apple and Cheese Festival, however, is no more. What was once one of the largest events in the western half of Bradford County was cancelled due to covid-19 concerns in 2020 and never returned. Now, the Pumpkin Festival has taken its place as the main fall event of Canton and done an admirable job bringing people together.
Organized each year by the Canton Fire Department, the festival has grown in the last few years as vendors and consumers shake off the troubles caused by the pandemic. The 2022 Pumpkin Festival saw dozens of vendors in tents and in buildings at the Canton Fireman’s Fairgrounds plying their wares and enjoying the cool fall weather.
Visitors could enter the festival free of charge, though donations at the door were accepted. All proceeds went toward funding Canton’s volunteer fire department and its charitable works, such as winter clothing giveaways at Canton Area School District.
They could eat some hot food cooked by the fire department and local Boy Scout troops and wash it down with wine slushies sold at the Joe Perry Winery tent. Children could meet a clown, and get balloon animals.
Jamie and Amy Haskins of Wellsboro were attending the event for the first time, having heard about it on Facebook.
“It’s nice and warm out, we’re having a great time so far, we’re glad we came,” the Haskins noted. They were selling hand-cut and painted wooden house decor.
Local country-rock artist Logan Route performed a free concert on Sunday, and the Pumpkin Festival saw some of its largest crowds in years Saturday and Sunday.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.