Pumpkin Festival brings people together in Canton

Amy Haskins sells homemade wooden designs at the Canton Pumpkin Festival.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

CANTON — The Pumpkin Festival in Canton has been a staple for locals for nineteen years. In recent years it established itself as a small craft fair with free entry, a more cost efficient option than the Apple and Cheese Festival that drew thousands to Canton the first weekend of every October.

The Apple and Cheese Festival, however, is no more. What was once one of the largest events in the western half of Bradford County was cancelled due to covid-19 concerns in 2020 and never returned. Now, the Pumpkin Festival has taken its place as the main fall event of Canton and done an admirable job bringing people together.

