TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Borough Parks and Recreation Department will be holding a pumpkin rolling competition among other fall-themed activities in downtown Towanda on Saturday evening.
The competition will be held on Maple Street from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Kids are encouraged to arrive before 5:30 p.m. to register and receive their pumpkin. The winners of each age group will compete in a final heat to name the overall winner. Cash prizes and gift certificates will be given to the winners.
At the Towanda Public Library on Maple Street a fall-themed photo area will be available for pictures and selfies and apple cider will be pressed on the premises for consumption. Registration will take place at the corner of Maple and Second streets and will require a small fee for entry.
Plans and rules of the competition are subject to change depending on attendance.
All money raised at the event will go toward the Parks and Recreation Department’s renovations for the Third Ward playground.
