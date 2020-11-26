Pumpkins a plenty
Submitted Photo

Members of 4-H nationwide pledge their “hands to larger service,” which is one principal the Tiffany family (including Jacob, Katie, Fred and Eli Tiffany pictured above) have taken to heart. After the Navigators 4-H Club the Tiffany family is a part of has struggled for years to find enough pumpkins to use in fall displays they create around the valley, the Tiffany family has supplied the gourds from their own garden. This year, the Tiffany’s moved from helping the Navigators produce pumpkins to growing the vegetables themselves to provide for annual 4-H fundraising activities. More information can be found regarding 4-H in the county by contacting the Bradford County Penn State Cooperative Extension office at (570) 265-2896.

