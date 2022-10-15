Pumpkins will roll

Towanda Borough’s Pumpkin Rolling Festival will be held on Maple Street today at 3 p.m. Pictured are participants in the 2021 event.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — An annual fall festival in Towanda dedicated to a smashing good time will launch today.

The borough’s Pumpkin Rolling Festival will be held on Maple Street at 3 p.m. The Towanda Borough Recreation Committee organizes the event each year.

