Pumpkins will roll

TOWANDA — An annual fall festival in Towanda dedicated to a smashing good time will launch today.
The borough’s Pumpkin Rolling Festival will be held on Maple Street at 3 p.m. The Towanda Borough Recreation Committee organizes the event each year.
The rolling will start at 5 p.m. and take place at the intersection of Second and Maple Street near the Towanda Public Library.
Contestants will line up and roll their pumpkins down the long steep street and the first one to make it to the bottom wins. Participants will be divided into age groups consisting of ages four, ages five to eight, ages nine to 12, and ages 13 and over, according to the event’s Facebook page. Monetary prizes will be given to the first four finalists. Pumpkins will be provided at an entry fee of $3 per pumpkin.
“The finalist in each age group will compete in the final race for the grand prize,” the Facebook page adds.
Attendees can expect face painting, a fall photo booth and a 50/50 raffle. There will also be a bounce house, corn hole and other yard games for people to play. Attendees can also anticipate tasty treats such as ice cream and popcorn from around 14 vendors, according to William Kovalcin, the recreation committee chairman.
“For Towanda, it’s a great fall event that kids and families get to experience together in the borough,” he said. “They can experience the fall foliage and some community fun.”
The pumpkin rolling event has quickly become a staple of the community, especially during the fall season. The recreation committee began the festival in 2019 in an effort to bring the community closer, according to The Review’s Oct. 13, 2019 report.
Although the festival was cancelled in 2020 in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it immediately bounced back in 2021. Over 100 children participated in last year’s pumpkin roll, which has Kovalcin hopeful that this year will have a similar or better turnout.
He stated that public festivities like the pumpkin roll are a great way to have local children build good memories of the borough.
“Hopefully years from now when kids grow up, they can look at Maple Street and remember all of the fun from the festival,” he said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
