Puppies come out to play for annual BCHS Christmas open house

ULSTER — The Bradford County Humane Society hosted its largest and most successful Christmas open house Saturday afternoon, in the opinion of BCHS Director Maryann Bell.
“We have a lot to be thankful for this year,” Bell said. “I think we have adopted out around 285 animals this year and that is a lot for a small shelter like us. We have a group that has been working really hard and it has still been difficult with COVID restrictions.”
Bell shared one of the best stories for the shelter in the past year.
“One of the biggest blessings we had is one of our puppies that came in as part of an animal cruelty case. She had a broken leg and it was set at a crooked angle so it was probably going to be an issue later in her life, Bell said. “She is only four months old so you know it was just a bad start to her life. Luckily, we took her to Cornell and we got a benefactor who will pay for her surgery.”
The puppy has already had its first surgery and the final surgery will complete the improvement on her leg.
Bell said that the holiday season is usually when the shelter receives its most donations. Although it has been a tad slower than usual this year., she said the open house turned out to be a major success this year.
“This is the biggest open house we have ever had,” Bell said. “It is usually pretty low key you know with friends and people who have adopted, but this year we have been constantly busy and it has been a big day for us.”
Bell hinted that BCHS may expand in the near future, but unsuccessful attempts to secure grant money has slowed down the process. The goal is to build dog kennels and a larger reception area where people can meet with their animals.
One of Bell’s favorite parts of the annual open house is hearing the progress and connections made with adopted animals.
“We asked owners to come in and tell us how their animals did and everybody loves them,” Bell said. “When you adopt you do it with an open heart knowing that you are helping these animals and your animals just turn out better once you have that emotional connection right away.”
