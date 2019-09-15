SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Tie dye and dogs rocked into Smithfield Township on Saturday as the Animal Care Sanctuary’s fifth annual Woofrock took off from noon until 6 p.m.
Animal lovers and classic rock fans united at the Animal Care Sanctuary for an afternoon of live music, beer and wine tasting, food, children’s activities and facility tours to raise money for the organization’s work bettering the lives of Bradford County pets.
Animal Care Sanctuary Assistant Director Rachel Rossiter stated that around two hundred people had attended the event as of Saturday afternoon and $5,000 had been raised through the Woodstock themed festival.
Rossiter explained that the event went well and even saw multiple dogs and cats adopted, though it raised a bit less money than past Woofrock festivals.
Rossiter said she expected the dip in donations was due to the Sanctuary’s golf tournament having been moved to August, closer to Woofrock. She told that the organization plans to spread the events out more next year.
Funds raised from Woofrock will be used towards a new kennel and clinic for the Sanctuary, construction of which is currently underway, according to Rossiter who said that the facility will then be large enough to conduct surgeries and regular pet appointments at the same time.
Rossiter stated that the Animal Care Sanctuary has already placed 755 animals in homes this year, an all time record up from last year’s 694 placements and has completed 1,500 pay/neuter procedures.
Woofrock not only raises money to aid the non-profit organization, but also brings much needed foot traffic to the Sanctuary’s facility, according to Rossiter.
“I think it’s a super important event for the community because it gets the community up here because we are always out and about in the community not everyone knows that we are up here on this remote hill and it’s beautiful and we have a wonderful sanctuary and they can see our animals and fall in love with them and our sanctuary so I think it’s super important to get people here,” she said.
