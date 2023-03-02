ANNVILLE, Pa. – As the nation celebrates Women’s History Month in March, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds drivers that purchasing an Honoring Our Women Veterans License Plate both recognizes the importance of women who served and supports programs assisting women veterans in Pennsylvania.
Each plate costs $37, with $15 going directly to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF). The VTF regularly issues grants to statewide charitable organizations assisting veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs. The grants are used to aid veterans in need of shelter, essential goods and other services.
“Pennsylvania’s nearly 64,000 women veterans have made significant contributions to our military, nation, and communities. It is with great pride that we recognize their commitment to our country with a special license plate created in their honor,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Purchasing one of these special plates not only pays tribute to women veterans and their contributions, but a portion of the proceeds helps to fund the Veterans’ Trust Fund grants that support all veterans across the commonwealth.”
“PennDOT is proud to recognize the accomplishments of women veterans by offering this special license plate created in their honor,” said Mike Carroll, acting PennDOT secretary. “With this plate attached to cars traveling throughout the Commonwealth, Pennsylvanians everywhere are reminded that we owe a debt of gratitude for the sacrifices of women veterans who served to preserve our freedom.”
The Honoring Our Women Veterans license plate is available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.
Additionally, Honoring Our Veterans license plates for passenger cars, trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds, and motorcycles are available for $38 each, with $15 from each plate also going to the VTF.
In addition to the sales of these license plates, there are a variety of programs designed to help fund the VTF in support of Pennsylvania’s more than 700,000 veterans. To learn more about how to purchase these plates and support the VTF, visit www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.
