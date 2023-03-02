ANNVILLE, Pa. – As the nation celebrates Women’s History Month in March, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds drivers that purchasing an Honoring Our Women Veterans License Plate both recognizes the importance of women who served and supports programs assisting women veterans in Pennsylvania.

Each plate costs $37, with $15 going directly to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF). The VTF regularly issues grants to statewide charitable organizations assisting veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs. The grants are used to aid veterans in need of shelter, essential goods and other services.