Putting Barclay Mountain on the map

Local historian Malin Martin has spent 25 years of researching and writing a book about the history of bituminous coal mining in Bradford County.
However, it wasn’t until near the end of the writing process that Martin realized that Barclay Mountain, which had largely been the center of the county’s commercial coal mining since 1856, was not named on any official government maps. These maps just identified the old village or township of Barclay.
Now, because of his efforts, Barclay Mountain will be named on government maps moving forward.
“Over all of that time and research, and all of the maps that I have used in the book, it came to me about a year ago,” he said. “… I was so focused in on the details of the maps and so on that standing back and looking at them, I realized that Barclay Mountain was not listed.”
The coal mining that taken place on Barclay Mountain since 1856 was a main driver of economic advancement in Bradford County, Martin explained. It brought in investment, thousands of jobs that kept people employed for many years, and hundreds of more long-sustaining jobs.
“There’s been commercial enterprises that have been named after Barclay,” he continued. “Of course, there are numerous books and countless newspaper articles about Barclay Mountain.”
To get Barclay Mountain officially recognized, Martin went through an application process with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Board on Geographic Names, during which he brought in letters of support from the Bradford County Commissioners, Franklin Township Supervisors, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which is the majority land holder, according to Martin. He noted that the naming issue came as a surprise to those officials as well.
On March 26, he was notified that Barclay Mountain would be added to the BGN’s geographic names database, and will be applied to future federal maps and U.S. Geological Survey topographic maps.
“I’m happy to have made a small contribution to the overall history of Bradford County, but those guys are the ones who really deserve the credit in a way,” he said about the commissioners, Franklin Township Supervisors and Game Commission. “Without their willingness to give me letters of support, USGS may not have deemed it worthy, partly because on the application, they want to know what authority I have. I’m not an official government agency. I’m just a private individual.”
