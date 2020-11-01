Bradford County will take to the polls on Tuesday where the Pennsylvania Senate’s 23rd District representative will be up for election. The Daily Review reached out to both Republican Senator Gene Yaw and Democratic candidate Jackie Baker with a standard questionnaire to aid readers in better familiarizing themselves with the candidates before heading to the polls. Responses from both contenders are found below.
What do you feel makes you the best qualified candidate to represent the 23rd District?
YAW: It is not for me to say who is the best qualified candidate to represent the 23rd Senatorial District. That is the question for the voters. However, I can set forth some of my accomplishments in the Senate for the voters to consider. From day one, I have advocated for hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development projects for our region, which has created needed jobs and brought financial resources to our municipalities. I have been able to work with both Republican and Democrat Administrations to compromise on these projects, in addition to seeing many important issues signed into law. Of particular importance, I have served as Chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee for seven years, overseeing countless hearings and shepherding critical pieces of legislation through the legislative process. I was proud to advocate for Act 13 of 2012, which created the natural gas “Impact Fee” that has brought millions of dollars back to Bradford County and other surrounding counties and municipalities. This law is the most significant piece of legislation we have seen for rural Pennsylvania in a generation. Along those lines, I was the prime author of legislation to create the Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE), expanding the availability and accessibility of Pennsylvania natural gas to un-served and under-served areas of Bradford County and beyond. I have authored bills signed into law that improve safety on our roadways by requiring needed fencing on overpasses; protecting our children from opioid use by limiting prescriptions to minors; requiring prescribers and dispensers to obtain initial and continuing education in pain management and addiction treatment; and a new law to reduce surface impacts and disturbance from unconventional natural gas well operations. As a member of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, I also have been the prime sponsor of bills supporting our farmers. I was prime sponsor of a new law establishing a “Conservation Excellence Grant Program” to provide additional financial and technical assistance to farmers in Tier I, II and III counties to install and implement best management practices on their land. This was included as part of the momentous 2019- 20 PA Farm Bill. Working with the Secretary of Agriculture, I have also introduced a complete rewrite of the state’s fertilizer law, something that has gone unchanged for 60 years. This legislative session I introduced a bill, with support of the PA Farm Bureau and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, establishing an “Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program” providing conservation and technical assistance for farmers and landowners throughout the state in order to further reduce pollution impacts on local creeks and streams. Another bill I have sponsored and have held hearings (with) focuses on stream cleaning and stream maintenance, which is a perennial problem across our region. I serve as Chairman of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which is a bipartisan, bicameral legislative research agency of the Pennsylvania Legislature whose mission is to study and consider issues that affect rural Pennsylvania. A few of our focus areas of study have been on the role of public libraries in rural Pennsylvania; child sexual abuse exploitation in Pennsylvania; potential economic impacts of the spotted lanternfly; employment opportunities for rural residents with disabilities and flood mitigation for Pennsylvania rural communities, to name a few. While the foregoing are important, probably the most critical was the extensive series of 15 public hearings held throughout the state by the Center on the opioid crisis in Pennsylvania. As a result of those hearings, two publications released by the Center were the first and most comprehensive studies of the heroin and opioid crisis. The other issue of extreme importance undertaken by the Center is the study of the need for broadband access in rural Pennsylvania. Several hearings have been held, including a study released, that clearly pointed out the deficiency in the federal communications reporting system involving rural broadband. This study was recently updated and has become a lightning rod for criticism of the federal government’s treatment and funding of broadband expansion in rural areas. I am also the Chairman of the Pennsylvania Delegation to the Chesapeake Bay Commission, as well as the current Chairman of the Commission, made up of the delegations from Maryland, Virginia and the federal government, as well as Pennsylvania.
BAKER: As a lifelong Pennsylvanian, the success, health, education, and prosperity of the people of this commonwealth have always been important to me. As an educator, serving my communities’ children and families has always been my top priority. I have spoken to many people including business owners, farmers, and teachers throughout the district and most people feel like their voices are unheard in Harrisburg. I will take our voices to Harrisburg where I will work to make meaningful legislation that truly helps our hard-working, tax-paying people of Pennsylvania. It’s time to put people first and build a better future for all.
What do you believe are the top three issues facing the district and what are your plans to address them?
YAW: The predominant recurring issue, which I hear across the five-county region I represent, is the lack of access to broadband. This affects retail business, farmers, healthcare and now most especially our schools. The importance of broadband has been heightened by the shutdowns and isolations imposed by COVID-19. Through the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, we have been analyzing shortcomings in the federal government’s information collection and bringing this issue to light. I have supported bills in the state legislature to boost the availability of broadband by reducing regulatory burdens on telecommunications companies and utilizing existing infrastructure to further deploy high-speed internet. Further, I have supported legislation that would establish a grant program to extend deployment of broadband services in under-served areas. Second, while following CDC guidelines, we need to get our state open again. It has been shown that closures were based on a subjective cursory review. Restaurants need to be opened because they cannot succeed based on 50% occupancy. Schools and school activities need to continue based on the judgement of the school administrators and school boards who know their own territory the best. Third, and certainly not last, is the need to strengthen our agriculture sector. Farming is sewn into the fabric of our region and remains a huge economic driver for the Commonwealth. We need to reduce tax burdens, mitigate and respond when environmental challenges arise and ensure that our farmers can compete globally. An investment in this industry is an investment in the future of our state and region.
BAKER: 1) Create good paying jobs, advance worker protections, stimulate the economic recovery in PA--proudly endorsed by the AFL-CIO. 2) Provide access to affordable healthcare, save our rural hospitals, put a cap on the cost of life-saving prescription medicines (like insulin), provide more community services that treat mental health care and addiction. 3) Invest in public education and childcare, upgrade public school buildings, provide teachers with the resources, tools, and the most up-to-date technology to prepare our students for the jobs of the future. I am an experienced public school teacher with a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in education.
Why do you feel it is so important to represent the district, especially rural areas such as Bradford County?
YAW: I was born and raised in this region. I’ve gone to school here and I raised my family here. I’m proud to represent the many rural communities here in the 23rd Senatorial District. Our region continues to be a beacon for business expansion and entrepreneurial initiatives.
BAKER: I want to serve the people of Bradford County because I know Bradford County. I grew up spending much of my life in Bradford County. From having my first baby picture taken at the Ben Franklin store in Towanda, to student teaching in Wyalusing and Camptown Elementary schools, from spending time with friends and family, visiting the Merryall Campground as a child, to teaching “tele-teaching” technology at the Towanda Middle School, and driving the “Turkey Path”, I know Bradford County, and would proudly serve the people in this beautiful county. (Most of my other responses describe my commitment to rural Pennsylvanians, so I won’t repeat here.)
What is your plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?
YAW: Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has been preempted by the Governor and the Secretary of Health. On several occasions, the legislature has enacted bills, which would end the governor’s emergency declaration or lessen some of the governor’s onerous restrictions. At each juncture, the governor has vetoed the legislative action. However, we have been able to enact some bills, which are aiding in the fight to combat COVID-19. We have appropriated Pennsylvania’s federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) funding for critical needs created by the pandemic, including funding for county governments, community service providers, fire and EMS companies, food banks, senior programs, nursing homes and long-term care facilities that have been impacted by the virus. We are also working to ensure that our hospitals are provided with essential supplies such as masks, gloves and personal protective equipment.
BAKER: I am not a certified medical physician and therefore cannot give a professional opinion on how to treat this virus. To seek medical advice, I recommend speaking to your doctor.
Agriculture and second amendment rights are both hot button issues in Bradford County, what are your views on these topics?
YAW: Pennsylvania’s rich agricultural history has long served as the anchor of our state’s economy. Farming is already a difficult way of life, and we need to protect and promote these jobs and the many hardworking men and women who are employed in this sector. Together, these are the people who have long made Pennsylvania a worldwide leader in agriculture and who provide healthy food for our families every day. Specifically, the dairy industry makes up the largest segment of Pennsylvania’s agriculture community. In recent times, dairy farmers have experienced significant financial hardships due to low prices paid for their product, and now lost or un-sellable products in large part due to COVID-19. In terms of second amendment rights, I am a lifelong member of the NRA and have always supported the rights of law-abiding citizens to carry firearms. Additionally, I proudly supported the legislation expanding the Castle Doctrine in Pennsylvania. Law-abiding citizens should not have to fear prosecution because they seek to protect themselves from criminals. This measure protects responsible gun owners, while ensuring that their Second Amendment rights are preserved.
BAKER: I support the second amendment rights, as well as, gun safety/hunter education programs. I was born, raised, and live in rural Pennsylvania. I grew up on farms, spending time on dairy farms, riding horses, and playing in hay. Now, my family and I have a small farm ourselves. I know, first hand, how valuable our farmers are and how many long hard hours they work to keep their farms going. Our Pennsylvania farmers need to be provided the financial support that they need for sustainable farming and for reducing the nitrogen and other pollutants that runoff into watershed and ultimately, the Chesapeake Bay. I will support our farmers by providing grants that will help them meet the pollution-reduction goals and would work with conservation districts, farmers, and landowners to ensure that conservation practices are functioning properly. I also believe that Pennsylvania dairy farmers deserve an increase on the premium of bottled milk from $1.00/cwt to $1.25/cwt. We must correct the pricing inequalities that our dairy farmers are facing.
Racial equality has come to the forefront of much conversation nation-wide recently, if elected what would your plan to approach this topic look like?
YAW: The 23rd Senate District is rural in nature and is the second largest Senate District in Pennsylvania. By contrast, others in the Pennsylvania legislature serve urban districts measured in city blocks. Diversity is a good thing. When we enter our assembly chamber we know that the only way to get things done is to listen to each other– even, or especially, individuals with whom we may have strong political differences — and collaborate to build a coalition. As Chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, I have already signed our Executive Council’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice Statement. Just as legislators listen to diverse voices in the General Assembly, we as members of the Chesapeake Executive Council must continue to improve our efforts to engage with, listen to, and, most importantly, learn from all citizens of this 64,000-square mile watershed.
BAKER: Racial equality must be a goal we strive to reach, and that starts with education and communities having honest conversations about how people are treated, and how we can better respect the differences that make our communities great. Whether we’re talking criminal justice reform, employment opportunity, or healthcare disparities, it is important to take into account the barriers that minorities may face, which other members of the community may not be aware of. Investing in affordable housing for minority communities, working with small business associations to afford opportunities to young minority entrepreneurs, revamping law enforcement screening and training, and expanding access to quality healthcare in minority neighborhoods, are all measures we can take to help achieve racial equality.
What do you feel is the best way to improve healthcare in the 23rd District?
YAW: As Pennsylvania continues to cope with the impact of COVID-19, the state Senate has been working to promote telemedicine as a way to overcome barriers to quality patient care created by distance and reduce the costs of those services. Delivering health care services via advanced technologies, such as Skype and FaceTime, would be a huge benefit in rural areas. It enables physicians to treat patients and increase the opportunities for access to care when there aren’t enough providers available. Additionally, I supported legislation just recently to boost the availability of health care services and coverage throughout Pennsylvania. We passed legislation opening new opportunities for Pennsylvanians to continue a career in the medical field by allowing temporary nurse aides hired during the COVID-19 emergency declaration to receive certification to continue working. Without this legislation, nurse aides hired on a temporary basis will no longer be able to work as nurse aides when the pandemic emergency provisions expire.
BAKER: Provide access to affordable healthcare, save our rural hospitals, put a cap on the cost of life-saving prescription medicines (like insulin), provide more community services that treat mental health care and addiction.
If elected, what are your plans regarding the economy?
YAW: On March 19, Governor Wolf ordered the closure of all businesses not deemed “life-sustaining” in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Although a haphazard waiver system was eventually created for businesses that wished to remain open, that process was riddled with inconsistencies and lacked any sense of transparency or accountability to the public. My constituents recognize the importance of CDC guidelines. They are willing to comply with restrictions on work and life in general, but these restrictions must be logical. If re-elected, I would work to allow businesses that are able to operate safely under CDC guidelines to re-open as long as they comply with mitigation strategies. Further, we would give county governments the option to develop and implement their own plans to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 if they so choose.
BAKER: I will ensure that putting people back to work as quickly as possible and restoring our
local economy will be done safely and effectively. Advocate for federal stimulus money to come to our people and small businesses; 70% of the economy comes from consumer spending and the more money that goes into the worker’s pocket, the more money that flows back into our local communities, benefitting all. Provide our small businesses with the money they need to make the adaptations and modifications necessary to safely stay open and keep their employees. Provide personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves to businesses and schools. Invest in education and early childhood education so that schools can remain open, students can learn, and parents can work. Create more job opportunities in upgrading and fixing our infrastructure.
What are your thoughts on legislation relating to abortion and physician-assisted death?
YAW: I am providing a simplistic response of two very complex issues, but I do not feel that the government should be involved, especially by those who constantly balk at government interference.
BAKER: These are decisions that are made in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
YAW: I respectfully ask for your vote on November 3rd.
BAKER: Rural people are too often ignored in Harrisburg. A lack of affordable and accessible healthcare has devastated rural people. Rural hospitals are closing, affecting the health of our people. Rural people have to travel anywhere between 1-3 hours to get to a hospital for care. This is extremely dangerous. And, because people in rural areas drive everywhere, the gasoline tax at the pumps has added an extra burden to PA families. Our local schools, farms, and businesses are struggling, while career politicians remain silent. It’s time our tax dollars started to benefit “WE THE PEOPLE” and not corporate donors. Rural people need a bill of rights — The Rural Bill of Rights.
The Rural Bill of Rights:
1. Access to Hospitals and Affordable Healthcare
2. Access to Broadband and Cell Phone Service
3. Access to Public Transportation
4. Investment in Public Education
5. Protection and Growth of Family Farms
6. Access to Good Paying Jobs and Worker Protections
7. Infrastructure Investments
8. Support of Local Businesses
9. Access to Clean Air, Water, and Land
10. Upholding the PA and US Constitutions.
For far too long these problems have been left unaddressed, while rural communities continue to suffer. That’s why I signed on to this people powered platform on the front steps of the Pennsylvania capitol building on September 17, 2020. Together, with your voice, we can work to improve the lives of all Pennsylvanians and build a better future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.