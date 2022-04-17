Quad riders clean Monroe Township roadways

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Four wheeler enthusiasts are cleaning up township roadways to provide help and give thanks to local municipalities.
Towanda resident Erik Saxon organized a roadway cleanup in Monroe Township involving drivers of UTVs and ATVs Saturday morning.
Participants started the day by meeting in the parking lot of BLAST Academy North Campus on State Route 414. They proceeded to drive onto the route and clean up garbage from multiple roadways.
Saxon stated that the townships of Monroe, Franklindale, Towanda and Asylum will receive cleanups over the next few weeks. The effort is an appreciation to the townships for enacting new rules that allow UTVs and ATVs to be driven on public roads.
“I have friends and neighbors that ride quads and UTVs. We got together and decided to help clean the roads up since they allow us to ride on them now,” said Saxon.
He hopes that the initiative eliminates the stereotype of quad drivers being reckless young drivers.
“We want to show communities that quad drivers are respectful of the roads and can help out in a positive way,” said Saxon.
