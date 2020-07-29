Questions surround men who showed up to RPH with gunshot wounds

SAYRE BOROUGH — It began around 7 a.m. Saturday morning with two Tompkins County, New York men showing up to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital saying they were shot in Howard Elmer Park, as hospital staff reported to Sayre Borough police. Now, both face charges including for false reports, although several questions remain due to a lack of cooperation from some of those involved.
Police were called to the hospital just before 7:20 a.m. There, 32-year-old Frisco A. Meeks of Ithaca told the responding officers that he and 50-year-old Mark S. Ward of Trumansburg were at a party along West Lockhart Street in the borough when they decided to walk to McDonald’s in South Waverly to grab something to eat. According to police, Meeks said three men with masks and hoodies “jumped out of nowhere and demanded they get on the ground” before shooting Ward in the face as he tried to find out what the issue was. Meeks “began to freak out” before he was shot as well. Both men then walked to the hospital, according to Meeks.
Police asked Meeks where the party was, but said he couldn’t remember the exact address. He let police look through his phone for the address, which he said should be in a message. Meeks also told police he was invited through a Facebook Invite, but investigators were unable to find anything.
Hospital security noticed on surveillance that a dark charcoal colored Hyundai Elantra drove past the hospital on Hayden Street before the two men were spotted walking from the street to the hospital’s south entrance. Police reached out to a woman listed in Meeks’ phone who they found out was the driver of the vehicle and had dropped them off near the Church of the Redeemer. The unidentified woman was initially hesitant to speak with police, but then cooperated once she knew they had found a text from Meeks asking her for a ride around 1 a.m. Nearly 15 minutes later, the phone’s records show, she texted Meeks back asking where to pick them up. She told police that she picked them up in Enfield, which is also located in Tompkins County — west of Ithaca. However, she claimed to not know who shot them or where the shooting took place. Although she told police she would try to come to the department to talk more in depth, she never called back or showed up.
According to police, Ward wouldn’t tell them anything other than that he and his “homie” were shot in Sayre.
Investigators found numerous messages in the phone relating to a home invasion that involved the woman, but no additional information was provided — just that police handed the phone, clothing, and the men’s other belongings over to a New York State Police investigator.
Meeks was also found in possession of a black metal grinder with marijuana residue.
Police said Meeks ended up having to be restrained to keep him from leaving the hospital against doctor’s orders. But as staff tried to get him into the restraints, he had several verbal outbursts, kicked one officer, and tried to bite a nurse.
Charges were filed Tuesday.
Both men face the misdemeanor charges of false report — falsely incriminate another in the second degree, false reports — reported offense did not occur in the third degree, and disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense in the third degree. In addition, Meeks was charged with the misdemeanors of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault in the second degree.
Preliminary hearings for both men were scheduled for Sept. 1 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
In response to reports of the shooting, the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Clinic were placed on lockdown Saturday morning. The lockdown was lifted at 8:30 a.m., according to a press release from the organization.
