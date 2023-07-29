MONROETON — Navy veteran Paul Bump of Monroeton was awarded a Quilt of Valor on July 24 by Ruth Clearwater, a QOV member. Bump served in the Navy on the USS Genessee AOG8, which was a gasoline tanker out of Pear Harbor. He was discharged with honorable conditions as E5.
Reflecting on his service, Bump wrote the following to The Review:
“In 1966 we headed for Vietnam. Halfway or sooner we stopped at a navel point in Subic Bay and fill the tanker with JP4 which is jet fuel. We were there for about a week and was under way to Vietnam. We arrived in Vietnam off the coast of Chu Lai. There we waited for our orders. We were to back in the shore of Chu Lai and unload the jet fuel to the Marines there for the jets. We did what we were told! We were close enough you could almost jump on land.
There was no sleep for us. I was Gunners Mate and stayed at the gun mounts until done and underway. We went about a mile from shore and waited for our orders. They came and we were underway to Chu Lai. We were back into Chu Lai. We pumped salt water to the Marines to build an airport and base. We spent one and a half months in Vietnam before we were ordered to unload and go home.
I was transferred to another ship in San Diego, California. It was an ATF86 USS Mataco. In 1968 around November we head back to Vietnam. The ATF was a fleet tug. When we got close to Vietnam our orders were to go up to Saigon River and to another ship, to the mouth of the river. And towed another ship back to the river. We done that with no trouble, just no sleep going up and down the river.
We got orders after that to head to the Gulf of Tonkin. There we followed a Russian ship to block the radio signals. We also had orders twice to help 2 downed planes in the Gulf. Spent 2 months there, then headed home. No one really knows what it was like unless you were there. I went in the Navy 1964 and served until 1969. Five years served.
I saw things I hope I never see again. I lost some good buddies over there.”
