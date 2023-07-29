Paul Bump

Paul Bump with his Quilt of Valor.

 Photo provided by Ruth Clearwater.

MONROETON — Navy veteran Paul Bump of Monroeton was awarded a Quilt of Valor on July 24 by Ruth Clearwater, a QOV member. Bump served in the Navy on the USS Genessee AOG8, which was a gasoline tanker out of Pear Harbor. He was discharged with honorable conditions as E5.

Reflecting on his service, Bump wrote the following to The Review: