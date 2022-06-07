BLOOMSBURG — Quilters in Bloom will host its 2022 quilt show “Celebrating 20 Years” on June 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 12 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Montour Vo-Tech School, 5050 Sweppenheiser Rd. in Bloomsburg.
According to Towanda native Shirley B. Bixby, featured quilt artist at the event, “quilts grace beds and couches, where they provide warmth and decoration.”
“They also hang on walls, where they serve as artwork,” said Bixby. “They are often infused with love by their creators and represent many memories for those who possess them.”
She will be the host at a booth exhibiting two dozen of her quilts featuring a variety of techniques. Quilts of all sizes and colors will be on display. Attendees are invited to vote for their favorite in each category.
From miniature quilts to those for king size beds will all be hung alongside an array of wearables and home décor items. In addition, works from three annual guild challenges will be displayed: the 2020 monochromatic paint chip challenge, the 20th anniversary challenge of 2021 and this year’s 2022 black and white and one-color challenge. Entries will be grouped to show members’ creativity and interpretation of challenge guidelines.
Quilting demonstrations are scheduled each day of the show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The topics will include: Panel Play-Not Just Borders (Cindy Kishbaugh and Doris Cavallini), Don’t go Batty over Batting (Renee Smith), 20+ Top Tips (Cherie Troester), Solving the Mystery of the Disappearing 9 patch (Cindy Kishbaugh), Wild Wooly Projects (Eileen Blazic), Where Can I Find the Answer (Renee Smith), Mitered Corners & Joining Binding with No Math, Measuring or Tools (Cherie Troester), and Creating Beautiful Landscape Quilts (Sue Robbins and Sue Hine).
Besides quilts, the show will offer a boutique of hand-made quilted items for sale, a raffle quilt, a food stand, raffle baskets, and door prizes. A new feature of the show is a Quilters Clutter booth, featuring new and gently used items for quilting. Vendors will be selling fabric, patterns, sewing machines, sewing supplies, quilt display racks in metal and wood.
Vendors include: 118 Fabrics & More, American Ribbon & Fabrics, Brobst’s Crafts, Cherue Troester Patterns, Draggin’ Tails Fabrics, Hang Quilts with Style, Hoover’s Bernina Sew, LLc, J & B Fabrics, and Running with Scissors Quilters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.