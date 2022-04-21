WYSOX TOWNSHIP – Residents and motorists in Wysox Township have raised issue with the railroad crossing on Route 187 near its intersection with Route 6. Residents have alleged they’ve had to wait between 15 and 20 minutes at the crossing at times.
Complaints were addressed at the April 13 Wysox Township meeting by Supervisor Bill Them.
“The railroad is only allowed to stop traffic when a train is going through, obviously, and that can take however long it takes for the train to pass through the intersection. But if they’re conducting switching operations they’re only allowed by law to close the gate for five minutes at a time,” he said
According to Public Utility Commission Press Secretary Nils Hagen-Fredriksen, while the PUC has some jurisdiction over railroads, the blocking of crossings is subject to the Motor Vehicle Authority of Pennsylvania, and motorists concerned about trains blocking the crossing for too long should contact their local law enforcement.
Wysox Township is patrolled by the Pennsylvania State Police, and motorists with complaints about the trains can contact the Towanda barracks non-emergency number at (570) 265-2186.
