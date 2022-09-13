MONROETON — It was a rainy day Sunday, but that didn’t stop hundreds of attendants from traveling to the 10th annual Monroeton Rodeo. Organized every year to benefit the Monroeton Hose Company volunteer fire department, the event still emitted a cheerful atmosphere as fans with ponchos and umbrellas filled the stands to watch some roping and riding.
Little Buckaroo RodeoPrior to the main event, a “Buckaroo Rodeo” was held for some of the younger fans to participate in. Young cowboys and cowgirls ran a barrel race on stick horses, lassoed some traffic cones, and competed in a dance off as the field under their feet quickly turned to mud.
Moment of RemembranceThis year’s Rodeo fell on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and organizer Merle Bair had said he wanted to acknowledge the day and the work first responders do for their communities and country. The main event was preceded by a tribute to those that lost their lives and those that volunteered that fateful day. Representatives from the Towanda Borough police, Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, Army, Pennsylvania State Police, as well as firefighters and EMT’s were honored, while a large American flag was hoisted into the air. The Troy Fair Queen Court was on hand to sing the National Anthem to kick off the rodeo.
Let the games beginThe main event began, with riders from the Painted Pony Rodeo Company competing for cash and a chance at the American Professional Rodeo Association championships to be held in Wyoming in November. Bronc riding kicked the event off, and local Jim Elchack, a former World Champion in the event, managed to put in a qualifying time coming out of retirement.
The event continued on, with volunteers providing rodeo-goers with hot food and cool drinks, while riding supplies like saddles, bridles, and belt buckles were on sale for anyone looking to stock up on essentials.
The rodeo continued on for several hours, with a highlight coming with Troy father/daughter team Randy and Tiffany Morgan setting the top qualifying time in the team calf roping event.
Some ringside entertainment was provided by Dan Welch, who brought his famous saddle-trained Brahman to the show.
“Gus is about 8 years old now, and I’ve been training him his whole life,” Welch explained, “I love coming to events like this to show him and Hollywood off.”
Welch had showed up early Sunday to promote the rodeo by taking Gus for a ride through the Wysox Tractor Supply. Several residents were tickled to see Welch stop in the McDonald’s drive through on Gus’s back.
While the crowd did not hit previous highs reached in drier years, the 2022 Monroeton Rodeo continued the annual tradition to support the fire department and plans are already in place for next year’s event.
