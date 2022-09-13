MONROETON — It was a rainy day Sunday, but that didn’t stop hundreds of attendants from traveling to the 10th annual Monroeton Rodeo. Organized every year to benefit the Monroeton Hose Company volunteer fire department, the event still emitted a cheerful atmosphere as fans with ponchos and umbrellas filled the stands to watch some roping and riding.

Little Buckaroo RodeoPrior to the main event, a “Buckaroo Rodeo” was held for some of the younger fans to participate in. Young cowboys and cowgirls ran a barrel race on stick horses, lassoed some traffic cones, and competed in a dance off as the field under their feet quickly turned to mud.

