FORKSVILLE BOROUGH — Anytime you plan a six-day event in this area, rain is to be expected. And rain it did on Wednesday during the second day of the 168th Sullivan County Fair in Forksville.
Vice president of the fair board, Nadine Molyneux, said that attendance was less than expected because of the weather, but it did make for an extra muddy arena for the tractor pulls that still drew dozens despite the rain.
For Serena Apichella, a former fair Dairy Princess, the rain didn’t matter because the fair was still serving food, which is her favorite part of the annual event.
“I love the food,” she said on Wednesday. “My staple is always the sportsman club, they have these fresh cut fries with cheddar cheese and barbecue on top. So good.”
Serena grew up in Sullivan County and has attended every single fair since she was born 28 years ago, but when she got married it was tough to convince her husband why the fair was so important to people in the small, rural county.
“He didn’t really get the whole fair week thing, and now he feels the same way I do. We come every day,” she said. “It’s a small fair, it’s a once a year thing where you can come and catch up with everyone, see people you know and don’t always see.”
The fair board is expecting a much bigger turnout in the following days. On Thursday, it will be senior citizens day where seniors get free admission along with free health screenings from UMPC Health. On Friday, veterans will be celebrated with free admission for anyone with a military ID and a veterans parade throughout the fairgrounds.
The last two days of the fair may be the biggest, with bigger events like 4x4 truck pull on Saturday evening and the Demolition Derby on Sunday night as the fair’s finale.
“These will be the busiest days,” Molyneux remarked. “But the biggest draw is the Demolition Derby on Sunday night. Everyone looks forward to that and everyone comes out.”
