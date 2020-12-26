wyalusing creek.jpg

In this photo, Wyalusing Creek spills over its banks into a neighboring field Christmas morning near the Stevensville bridge, after Bradford County saw rain, warm temperatures and rapidly melting snow the day before. According to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, most creeks are receding and impacts will remain minimal. The department encourages drivers to watch for washed out shoulders, ponding or icy conditions on the roadway as it’s gotten colder. The Susquehanna River was expected to reach moderate flood stage, cresting about 1 a.m. this morning in Towanda,  and 7 p.m. Friday in Waverly. While the department does not expect major issues, it predicts the closure of the Athens River Bridge and potentially the Lockhart Street Bridge, as well as water affecting the lower lying areas in South Towanda, Wysox and on downstream, adding the water should recede below flood stage sometime Sunday.