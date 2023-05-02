Rainbow Riders holds volunteer day, prepares for riding season

TROY — The rain couldn’t stop these horse riders in Troy on Saturday. They gathered at the Rainbow Riders barns on Label Drive to learn and rehearse the basics of saddling up and riding horses in preparation for the good weather that would bring riders to the barn each evening.
Rainbow Riders is a unique organization in Bradford County. The non-profit group focuses on offering horseback riding activities for the disabled.
Longtime volunteer Melody Lewis acknowledged the dreary weather was probably keeping some volunteers inside Saturday. However, they still have plenty of volunteers who have trained and are ready for this year.
“We have 16 riders signed up this year,” she counted.
After would-be volunteers thoroughly groomed a number of horses in the organization’s shed, a seasoned veteran, Troy native Ashley Mount, walked the young and old volunteers through the proper steps of saddling up. Other volunteers worked to plan fundraisers and cook that day’s promised hot lunch.
“We’ve had so many riders come through who were physically disabled or developmentally disabled,” recalled Barn Manager Lainey McBratney. “And they just light up when they’re able to get on the horse.”
They were quick to extoll the therapeutic benefits gained even just from feeding and caring for livestock, which several residents from Martha Lloyd Community Services are involved in.
McBratney and Lewis both explained that, for some of their longterm riders, getting to come ride around Rainbow Riders arena is a highlight of their week. Many have been not-so patiently waiting for the weather to break to begin this year’s lessons.
“During the winter we don’t have as many riding lessons, most of our volunteers have work during the day and it gets too dark to ride by the time we’re done” McBratney explained.
The group is excited for the upcoming year though, and they’ve already started brainstorming fundraiser ideas and preparing for their annual Game-A-Thon. On top of it all, the group now not only takes care of their horses, but chickens and goats as well. The whole operation can keep a person busy, but they’re always accepting new riders or volunteers. Alternatively, those looking to donate to the organization can sponsor riders fees or horse upkeep.
Those wishing to contact Rainbow Riders can call the Rainbow Riders Ranch at (570) 297-0903 or find them on Facebook.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.