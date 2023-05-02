Rainbow Riders holds volunteer day, prepares for riding season

Several veteran Rainbow Riders volunteers showed the proper saddling method on Missy, one of more than a dozen ponies and horses currently stabled at Rainbow Riders.

TROY — The rain couldn’t stop these horse riders in Troy on Saturday. They gathered at the Rainbow Riders barns on Label Drive to learn and rehearse the basics of saddling up and riding horses in preparation for the good weather that would bring riders to the barn each evening.

Rainbow Riders is a unique organization in Bradford County. The non-profit group focuses on offering horseback riding activities for the disabled.

