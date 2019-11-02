The water that overran roadways from Thursday night’s heavy rain still pooled in some yards as of late Friday afternoon.
In other spots, the remnants of mud marked up the roadways while stirred up rocks could be seen alongside.
Emergency dispatchers were busy Thursday evening calling responders to different weather related incidents. One of the earliest, shortly after 8 p.m., was a mudslide along Route 220 near the southern border of Ulster Township that limited the night’s traffic to one lane. There were also some calls for water filling people’s basements and surrounding people’s homes. Several more roadways were closed by the morning, although most had reopened throughout the day Friday.
Bradford County Public Safety Director Bob Barnes said there were instances of water surrounding multiple homes along North Rome Road in Rome Township and some other properties in Sheshequin Township. In many cases, no one was inside when firefighters crossed through the water. Where there were people inside, firefighters checked to make sure they were all right.
By late Friday afternoon, a power outage that had impacted around 3,000 Penelec and Claverack customers had been mostly resolved, according to Barnes, although several telephone outages still limited communication in parts of eastern Bradford County.
While driving through the Rome and Windham township areas late Friday afternoon, multiple Frontier trucks were seen traveling the roads to perform work.
“The water is generally receding. The banks of the roads are still sliding,” said Barnes, shortly after the closure Preacher Brook Road in Franklin Township, between Alexander Road and Doane Hill Road, due to mudslides. According to an announcement on the Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, the closure is expected to last between two and three weeks.
Route 187 is also closed between Battle Creek Road and Cotton Hollow Road in Rome and Windham townships, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
For Windham Township Supervisor Gale Bowen, this latest flooding has reignited frustrations over stream maintenance stemming back to when the township and other eastern Bradford communities were more heavily destroyed by flood waters in the summer of 2017.
Around his own home at the bottom of Cotton Hollow Road, Bowen said the water went from being about 6 inches to around 2 feet deep in little time, although he was able to clear a drainage pipe to alleviate the build up.
“But it still hit the garages. It still hit the kid’s house across the road again,” he explained. “But it didn’t knock anything down this time.”
Bowen noted that the Merry Go Round trailer park up the hill was also hit by the waters again.
“What an (expletive-deleted) mess,” he said.
Bowen said he had been working on the roads since 4 a.m. Friday morning, and was back at it after an afternoon phone interview with The Review. However, the bigger job, he said, is spurring action in Harrisburg to allow local stream cleaning through the help of the county’s state representatives, and bringing other local official together to strengthen their voice.
“We as township supervisors could make things happen, and the supervisors in Bradford County will not stick together,” he said. “They will not make a wave. … We cannot, as elected officials, sit back and wait for PSATS (Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors) or anybody else to do it because it doesn’t get done.”
Bradford County Conservation District recently started a three-year stream maintenance pilot program called Emergency Stream Intervention that would allow landowners to perform stream maintenance through emergency permits issued by the Conservation District after three training sessions. The first was held on Wednesday. Those going through the training process will also receive educational handouts about how to property address stream problems, according to a Conservation Corner feature published in The Review last month.
However, through the new program, Bowen believes the permitting process has become even more cumbersome, and believes there is more than one way to address the issue.
“It’s been very dangerous over the past 24 hours, not just dangerous for our town employees, but for our firefighters, and it’s been very dangerous for our residents,” said Bowen. “And not to mention that some of these people are afraid. The minute it rains, they are afraid. And I might be one of them. It’s affecting me. It’s affecting my family. It’s affecting my grandchildren horrendously, emotionally and physically. Then the neighbors across the street and the rest of the residences, they are affected as well. When they can’t go to work or they can’t do this, or their place is flooded, or their basement is flooded. Three years later they’re buying new furnaces and new hot water heaters. I understand we can’t stop it all, but I’m sure we can put a little more effort into trying to control some of it.”
“I’m tired. I’m upset,” said Bowen. “We’ve had such a good late summer this year, been making good progress. The township, financially, is in good shape. And then this (expletive-deleted) takes place.”
