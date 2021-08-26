Rally against vaccine mandates planned for Howard Elmer Park

SAYRE BOROUGH – On the heels of a similar rally held in Elmira last Sunday, people will be circling Howard Elmer Park Saturday morning in opposition to mandates forcing health care workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine or face unemployment.
Organizer Sam Bennett, who said he faces a Sept. 27 termination in line with New York state’s mandate, represents a group of more than 300 people in the private Mandatory COVID Vaccine Defense Facebook group that continues to grow each day.
“I’m standing on the side of medical choice and medical freedom, for no human should be mandated to put anything into their body that they don’t want. Nobody should be forced. It should be a choice,” said Bennett, who feared the mandates could soon spread to other professions.
“It’s something Americans should take a few seconds to think about because it’s not going to stop with the doctors,” he said. “The teachers are next and then the rest of us.”
Similar opposition has been springing up in different parts of the nation as health care workers face similar mandates, such as President Joe Biden’s recent directive to the Department of Health and Human Services to require nursing home staff to be vaccinated in order to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding, which many heavily rely on.
With the support he’s seen for the rally so far, Bennett said, “It’s incredibly heartwarming because we live in a day and an age where having an opinion feels a little dangerous, especially when you are swimming against the flow. Right now, medical choice has become probably the number one topic in the United States and it’s a big-time topic in our area where medical is the lifeblood of our town, where a lot of income comes from our health care system.”
As many get ready to take a bold step publicly in opposition to these mandates, Bennett said he has also been reaching out to political leaders to push for change. Although plans are still being formulated, Bennett is currently working to organize another event with some “rather large public speakers coming down to hopefully make some noise so we get heard.”
“It is a dangerous time,” he added. “I can’t help but think about World War II when Jews were forced to wear stars to be out in public, to go shopping, to go to the grocery stores, to eat at restaurants. It eventually got to the point where you weren’t allowed to exit your home without your star. And unfortunately this vaccine card is sounding more and more like it all over again.”
Whether people support the vaccine or don’t, Bennett stressed that forcing people to take it isn’t right – and believed political leaders on both sides of the aisle will eventually come out publicly with the same sentiments.
The rally is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday around Howard Elmer Park. Bennett noted because of the quick turnaround with organizing this event, they weren’t able to secure the proper permitting, so they will have to stay to the sidewalk around the perimeter of the park and keep moving.
