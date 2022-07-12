WYSOX — The Sixth Annual Rally at the Rock on Sunday featured prominent political figures such as state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33), the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for the commonwealth’s U.S. Senate seat.
Other notable attendees included Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9), state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and many more.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko hosted the event at his Wysox residence that consists of a large field where around 1,000 people gathered for the occasion.
Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Lawrence Tabas stated that the Wysox rally was the 2022 kickoff for the commonwealth’s elections, according to McLinko.
“This event was a real team effort to organize and this is all about fellowship and getting together,” he said.
Mastriano spoke about a variety of issues that he is campaigning on, as well as the differences between him and his Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania attorney general.
“I do know that the way Pennsylvania goes, the nation is going to go and it’s time Pennsylvania leads in the right way,” Mastriano said. “Pennsylvanians and Americans across the nation are sick and tired of the Democratic narrative. Sick and tired of being lied to, manipulated and controlled whether it’s from sleepy Joe Biden or Gov. Tom Wolf, and it’s time for a change.”
He stated that Democrats have failed at the national level on policies like the Afghanistan War and on the local level when it comes to crime in Philadelphia.
“[Democrats] would rather have men compete in female sports than do their jobs,” he said. “They don’t want to talk about the price of inflation killing us here in our state and nation. They don’t want to talk about gas prices.”
Energy policies are a big part of his gubernatorial campaign and he stated that he would enact policies to make Pennsylvania more energy independent.
“On day one, we are out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and we are going to drill, drill, drill,” he stated. “Those regulations that [Wolf] put in place are gone. Day one with executive order.”
RGGI is a cooperation between multiple states “to cap and reduce CO2 emissions from the power sector,” according to its website.
He also stated his support for school choice and would end mask and vaccine mandates and Critical Race Theory if elected.
On election issues, Mastriano would appoint a secretary of state with experience in securing elections from fraud, enact universal voter ID for voting and eliminate “no-excuse” mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes, according to his campaign website.
Election issues have been a major focus for Republicans after the 2020 election. Party members at the national level, including former President Donald Trump alleged that voter fraud led to his defeat and Biden’s victory. In support of Trump, both Mastriano and McLinko were attendees of his “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021. Mastriano helped charter buses to the Jan. 6 event, according to PennLive’s Jan. 7, 2021 report.
At the county level, McLinko argued against Pennsylvania’s Act 77, which allows voters to apply for mail-in ballots with no excuse. He filed suit against the state Secretary of State in the Commonwealth Court Aug. 6, 2021. The Commonwealth Court declared Act 77 unconstitutional in January, but the ruling now faces appeal to the state Supreme Court, which is currently allowing mail-in ballots. He previously alleged that Act. 77 had been used to “steal” the 2020 election from Trump, but clarified that in his suit, “we were fighting Republicans. Republicans were the ones that voted this law in pre-COVID.”
Mastriano and Oz have both been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and are looking to shift the balance of power at the state and federal levels. Oz stated at the rally that he would support Trump if he were to run for president again in 2024.
Oz spoke about the reasons why he ran for office and why Pennsylvanians should elect him as their new U.S. senator instead of his Democratic opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
“How many of you believe that this nation has dramatically tripped in the last 18 months?” Oz asked rally attendees. “I think we are going to give the country a dose of reality with our Pennsylvania values and that’s the reason I decided to run for the Senate.”
Oz stated that President Biden has given up on the grit, ingenuity and innovation of the nation, which is something he wants to change. He alleged that Fetterman would conduct reckless spending if elected and isn’t supportive of energy policies or law enforcement.
“We have all the answers we need as a microcosm right here in Pennsylvania,” Oz said. “We have the ability to harvest our energy, spend wisely and drive down the cost of living increases that has changed how so many Pennsylvanians have gone on vacation this summer.”
Oz stated that if elected he would advocate to make city streets safer and support American energy independence. He also stated that he is against COVID mandates.
“The number one thing that rural Pennsylvania needs is the respect that it deserves,” Oz said.
