Rally for Life held in Towanda

Numerous people were on hand for the 20th annual Rally for Life, which began in front of the Bradford County Courthouse on Sunday, Jan. 15. Supporters carried signs and made their way down Main Street to Veterans Bridge.

 Photo Provided

A large crowd of concerned individuals recently gathered in front of the Bradford County Courthouse for the 20th annual Rally for Life, sponsored by the Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life.

President Michael Kilmer addressed the crowd, saying PA abortions are now legal through twenty-three weeks after conception.