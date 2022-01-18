TOWANDA – More than 50 people braved temperatures below freezing and brisk wind chills on Sunday, joining the Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life for their annual Rally for Life in Towanda.
The group met in front of the Bradford County Courthouse, where BCPHL Chairman Mike Kilmer spoke up against abortion laws in the United States.
“Forty-nine years ago the Supreme Court of the United States ignored the most fundamental human right — the right to life — and created a right to abortion not found in the Constitution,” Kilmer said. “Now, after a decades-long battle, we may be on the verge of seeing the U.S. Supreme Court overturning that terrible decision made in 1973 in the case of Roe vs. Wade.”
Kilmer went on to say that even if the law is overturned, pro-lifers “cannot think that the battle is won.”
“This battle may fall back on the states,” said Kilmer. “Neighboring states of New York and New Jersey already passed laws that permit unrestricted abortion to the moment of birth.”
Kilmer called for a change in the perception of “the beginning of life,” saying that it should be conception — not birth — that marks the start of new life.
“Let’s pray the people of America will turn back and restore legal protection to life from conception to a natural death and, as importantly, change their hearts,” Kilmer said.
The crowd processed to the Veterans Memorial Bridge before heading to the Towanda Presbyterian Church for a prayer service.
