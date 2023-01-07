Rally for Life to be held in Towanda

Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life, a chapter of the PA Pro Life Federation, will be holding its annual Rally for Life on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., beginning on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse in Towanda. All are invited to attend.
After brief remarks by BCPHL Chairman Michael Kilmer, the participants will walk up Main Street and to St. Peter and Paul’s Church for a non-denominational prayer service at 3 p.m., led by Rev. Rob Wuethrich of the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, with remarks by outgoing U.S. Representative Fred Keller. This will be followed by a time of fellowship and light refreshments in the church hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.