The Abuse and Rape Crisis Center invites the public to join them from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2 to show support for victims and survivors of sexual violence.
There will be two co-occurring events during this time – one outside of the Bradford County Courthouse for people to participate in person and the other as an online/virtual event for people to participate remotely.
“April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and creating a safe space where the public can show their support for survivors and victims of various forms of sexual violence is needed this year,” said Amy Miller, executive director of the ARCC. “There have been additional fears and stressors due to the pandemic and the social distancing and isolation-enforced environment has been the most alienating for many.”
Masks and social distancing are encouraged for all who participate in the in-person event.
The in-person event will include information and discussion about sexual violence issues and a proclamation read by the Bradford County Commissioners.
Other activities will include speakers on ways to support survivors and victims, local resources, displays from other survivors, and ways for individuals to show their support through photos. Participants are encouraged to bring their own messages of support.
The online event will include a Facebook Live stream from the event of the proclamation being read and the speakers.
Those who wish to participate virtually can show their support by posting a picture of support to the ARCC Facebook event, by sending a photo with a message of support or a message of support to the ARCC Facebook page (@ARCCBC) or by email to arcc@arccbc.org.
The organization will then share the messages on both its Facebook page and website (www.arccbc.org).
If a person wants to send a message of support but does not feel safe being identified for any number of reasons, a message can be sent requesting to stay anonymous and the ARCC will post it on their behalf.
Information about the event may be found on ARCC’s Facebook page or website, www.arccbc.org.
