Rally to Save the Republic held in Wysox

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – “We are Americans, and you are not going to tear our country apart!”
Sam Faddis summarized the feeling of the day with that declaration at the Rally to Save the Republic, held Saturday at the home of Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko.
The event was sponsored by former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Bannon and featured a half-dozen speakers from different parts of Pennsylvania and the nation.
Bannon himself had been scheduled to give a presentation via video hookup. Due to technical problems, though, he was unable to do so.
Held in a field next to McLinko’s home, the event also included displays by various organizations, sales of items, food and music. Tables were set up under large tents, near a tractor-trailer stage. The event drew about 200 guests.
Faddis is retired from the CIA and the senior editor of the online AND Magazine. Opening the program, in the hills above Wysox, he commented about the nearby Susquehanna River. Following that river south, he said, “you’re going to drive through some of the prettiest country in the United States.” There you would find things like small towns, churches, schools and factories.
“Somehow, though, we get down to Harrisburg. Everything changes.” There, government leaders say “up is down and right is wrong,” he said.
“We’re not just angry about that; we’re not just annoyed, impatient,” he remarked. “We are done!” Many cheered. “We are fed up!”
The speakers he introduced called for unity and action among the grassroots supporters of the causes and discussed things like the 2020 presidential election, the COVID lockdowns, Act 77 and more.
“You would be shocked at what your children are being taught,” Tabitha Valleau, leader of Free PA, stated. Schools have stopped teaching about the power of the people, as expressed in documents like the Constitution, she said. She added that the lockdown was unconstitutional and told how her organization has supported businesses that faced legal action, including lawsuits, for defying it.
“What it took was we the people standing up,” she said.
She called for support of constitutional education, in-person gatherings, secure elections and unity. “We need to come together,” she urged.
As for lawmakers, she stated: “If you don’t think that our election was stolen, you don’t deserve to be in office anymore.”
Taking the microphone again, Faddis commented on Pennsylvania’s Act 77, saying people didn’t notice its enactment. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, the act, among other provisions, changes the voter registration deadline from 30 to 15 days before the election; establishes mail-in voting, which voters can use without giving a reason for their request; eliminates straight-party voting; and let the department apply for up to $90 million in state funds to put toward replacement of old voting machines.
McLinko later said he thinks the act is unconstitutional the way it was done and voters should have been asked first. Bradford County elections are run well, he said, but some counties are seeing confusion. “So people are mad. I’m mad!” he declared. “It’s the most incredible thing that I’ve ever seen,” and destructive, he said.
Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem (R-11), a former firefighter, paramedic and law enforcement officer, discussed the ongoing investigation of election results in his state. He urged people to go on social media and use the phrase #provethis – urging others to prove their claims that Trump won or lost.
The grassroots effort, he said, is about “us” vs. anyone who would make America last. “The people who sold us out for 30 pieces of silver.”
“The truth is Donald Trump is our rightful president,” Leah Hoopes of Pennsylvania Voters United stated. She went on to stir the guests with her comments about politicians and calls for action. Those who “sold their soul” for power and money were “the true insurrection,” she said.
Going to a rally is great, she commented. “But what are you doing when you leave?”
Hoopes urged guests to influence their school boards, attend election board meetings – even stand on their front lawns and sing the National Anthem.
“When you check the truth, you will impact others to do the same,” she said. At the end of her remarks, many gave her a standing ovation.
Debbie Dooley, co-founder of the Atlanta Tea Party and active with the Tea Party Patriots (according to www.teapartypatriots.org), spoke via video from Georgia. She said 10,200 illegal votes in the 2020 election have been reported and the matter is being investigated further. “We may end up going to court and changing the election results,” she stated.
“This is the importance of staying the course,” she added. “I promise you, we’ll win this.”
Rick Crump, founder and director of Kinetic Faith, spoke about how his organization can help grassroots groups. People’s attitudes have suddenly changed, he said, and they now realize their hope is in individual efforts, not Washington D.C. or Harrisburg.
Activists need unity and resolve, he stated. “We’re in the business of galvanizing and mobilizing.” For conservatives, this is “not a finish line but a starting line to take back our lives, our culture and our country.”
Displays were set up by the Coalition for Election Integrity, Patriot Online, Kinetic Faith, and the Constitution and Godly Heritage Discovery Center. Visitors could look over a tank and gun display. Singer/songwriter Donnie Malliband sang during a break in the program.
Visitor Shelia Repsher of the Laceyville area thought the rally was fantastic. “Keep America great again!” she said.
