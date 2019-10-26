WYALUSING — Before they hit the gridiron last night as enemies in rivalry week battle, the Wyalusing Rams and Towanda Black Knights worked together to battle hunger in their communities.
In the annual Bronze Helmet food drive the districts teamed up to feed those in need around them with Towanda students bringing in 5,692 items for Towanda Area Christian Outreach in Wysox and the Rams contributing 4,492 to Helping Hands food pantry in Wyalusing.
Towanda and Wyalusing school districts have joined in lighthearted food drive rivalry for many years, donating all food to T.A.C.O at first with Helping Hands being added three years ago.
Leaders from both schools, as well as Helping Hands coordinator Peg Huyck, explained that the food drive not only benefits Towanda and Wyalusing residents but also the students.
“I think it brings our kids together,” said Maggie Pratt, a Towanda teacher. “It brings us together as a community, we get to help our local food pantries.”
“It’s something good to come out of a local rivalry,” added Rachel Murphy, a Wyalusing leader.
Huyck stated that many students are unaware of the needs of individuals around them and that the food drive gives them a glimpse of the struggle of food insecurity in Bradford County.
“It really is amazing, I try not to get emotional...it’s such a need,” she said. “This kind of just opens their eyes a little bit that there is truly a need and they’re making a difference.”
Huyck said that Helping Hands food pantry itself was created because her granddaughter Bailey Ruhf began asking her mom what the school’s free and reduced lunch program was and was moved to “do something” when she learned other students lived with poverty.
Huyck recalled a passage in the biblical book of Luke that she said speaks about the fact that it’s not the size of a gift that matters but the giver’s heart, explaining that she sees the students’ food drive efforts in the same light.
“With everyone just giving one can, this is what happens,” she said. “So it’s pretty awesome.”
