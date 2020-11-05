Rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County (free to read)

As of Wednesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bradford County had 917 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.
There were 14 more cases since Tuesday and 29 since Monday. The county has seen an increase of over 100 cases since Saturday.
The DOH also reported a record high number of positive COVID-19 results statewide. This week, 277,017 tests were taken in Pennsylvania and 16,425 came back as positives. The department received 49,087 test results through 10 p.m. on Monday.
There was one new death reported in the county that seemed to be connected to a nursing home/personal care facility. The overall county death count and those represented by nursing homes/personal care facilities both increased by one, resulting in 16 deaths overall with 10 in nursing homes/personal care facilities.
There were currently 77 probable cases of the virus in the county. Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
