Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into the big business of medical marijuana cards

Each year, hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania patients must receive approval from a physician if they want to legally use cannabis in the state.

HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal.