Ready for haunted fun in Wysox

Providing Halloween fun for over 20 years, the Wysox Haunted House is gearing up for this year’s event with some new twists.
Building on last year, this year’s event will feature a craft and vendor fair in the main hall, along with basket raffles, event T-shirt sales, and much more, providing lots for people to do besides touring the haunted house. Something special this year is the new family fun, “no scare” event weekends, which are the first two weekends in October. For these two weekends, the haunted house tour will feature no scare fun nights, appropriate for young children and those who wish to avoid strobe lighting and other sensory triggers, as well as a free kid’s craft table, representatives from scouts, and more. The full scare fright night events will begin the week of Oct. 21 and will run through Nov. 2.
“The event provides so much more than Halloween fun,” says events coordinator Mary Sturdevant. “It provides a way for people to get involved with their community in a positive way. Each year we have between 40 and 60 volunteers involved with the event. Over the years, we have had many high school students do their community service projects at the haunted house. We have volunteers who come from all over the county to help. They do everything from ticket and T-shirt sales to baking cookies and, designing and building sets, and acting in the haunted house. I have to thank our leadership team as well, as they are always on the go for the haunted house and are already making plans for next year’s event.“
In addition to the craft fair and haunted house tours, the haunted house will be sponsoring the Third Annual Halloween for Hunger food drive, which benefits local food pantries in the Towanda and Wyalusing areas. Donations of non-perishable food items, bar soap, and toilet paper may be dropped off any event night. Those wishing to tour the haunted house will receive discounted admission with their food pantry donation.
The Wysox Haunted House will take place Friday and Saturday nights once it kicks off on Oct. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Anyone with questions about this year’s event can reach an event coordinator one of three ways: send a message through the Wysox Haunted House Facebook page, email wysoxhauntedhouse@yahoo.com, or call (570) 485-4472.
