Ready to end the summer with a bang

SAYRE BOROUGH – Sayre Borough’s End of Summer Celebration will not feature the live music, kids activities, and other staples of past celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions, but will continue on with fireworks launching from Riverfront Park at 8:30 p.m. this Saturday.
Along with the restrictions, Riverfront Park will be closed off to the general pubic. However, the fireworks should be visible throughout many parts of the Valley community, according to Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett. A musical soundtrack will be broadcast on 95.3 FM The Bridge.
“The Borough of Sayre and its sponsors are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the residents of the greater Valley community,” said Jarrett, “and we look forward to returning back to normal in 2021 and being able to host a family friendly event that promotes our community, local businesses, civic organizations, school district, and emergency service organizations.”
Started in 2014, Jarrett noted that the End of Summer Celebration has gone from bringing 2,000 people to Riverfront Park to drawing in around 4,000 people last year.
Supporting the celebration are more than 25 businesses, organizations, and individual sponsors, including long-time title sponsor Gannon Associates.
“It would not be possible without our sponsors,”Jarrett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.