Ready to roll (with pumpkins) in Towanda

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The inaugural Rolling of the Pumpkins got off to a strong start in 2019 with 100 young pumpkin rollers racing their gourds down Maple Street.
Then in 2020, the Towanda Borough Recreation Committee had to be cancel the event due to concerns related to COVID-19.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the rollers will return once again along with a variety of activities and treats such as face painting, the popular apple cider press, pumpkin bowling, and a pumpkin carving contest.
The selection of vendors has also greatly expanded compared to the first year, with wooden crafts themed for the fall, winter, or Christmas seasons; epoxy crafts; candles and soap; homemade wreaths; cupcakes; and ice cream and apple dumplings.
“I’m excited for the vendors this year. I’m really excited,” said Townada Borough Recreation Committee member Alisha Reider. “We tried having vendors the first year and had a couple of vendors, but I don’t think we advertised to get vendors and that there were vendors as well as we should have. The vendors we have this year are some really great vendors.”
The Towanda Borough Recreation Committee will also sell hot dogs.
“We’re definitely happy to be doing it, that’s for sure,” Reider added.
Reider brought the idea to the borough after seeing similar events in western U.S. towns that had been held for decades, and believed it would be a great event to bring the Towanda community together while adding some fall fun.
“The community is definitely coming together for this,” Reider said. “They did for the first year, too, but it’s even greater this year.”
The event kicks off at 2 p.m., with activities in the vicinity of the Towanda Public Library and vendors in the Gannon Insurance parking lot. Parking will be available at The Pathway church across Main Street.
Judging for the carved pumpkin contest will begin at 4 p.m. The contest is open for ages 7 through 12, and pumpkins must be carved prior to the event.
The roll will begin at 5 p.m. for those who are registered. There will be three heats – 5 to 8 years old, 9 to 12 years old, and 13 and up. The finalist in each group will race for a grand prize. The entry fee is $3 per pumpkin.
Reider recognized The Pathway church, Gannon Insurance, Towanda Public Library and Towanda Borough for helping make the event possible, along with Farmer Fred’s for providing lower prices on the apples and pumpkins used for the event, and lending 105 hay bails. Among other supporters, Hurley’s Fresh Market will be donating food.
A rain date is set for Saturday, Oct. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.