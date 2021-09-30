The Sheshequin Path Half Marathon will test the endurance of participants once again as it helps raise money for a good cause.
The race will start at 9 a.m. in Sayre’s Riverfront Park. The day-of registrations will be $30 and start at 8 a.m.
At 8:10 a.m., buses will transport runners from Larnard-Hornbrook County Park in Sheshequin Township to Riverfront Park in Sayre.
The event is organized by the Bradford County Commissioners and is connected with Walk For Our Buddies, a non-profit dedicated to creating awareness for individuals with Down Syndrome, according to its website. “We have a one-mile walk through the park and then cheer on the runners as they finish,” said Liz Terwilliger, the Walk for Our Buddies chairman at an event on Aug. 14. “The funds we raise benefit local families. We provide small grants, up to $500, that can be used for things the individual or the family needs for their care that is not covered by another source,” she said.
Registration for the Walk For Our Buddies event will begin at 10 a.m. in Hornbrook Park with the 1 mile walk starting at 11 a.m.
“We will have some of our buddies at Larnard-Hornbrook County Park where the finish line is and they will participate in a walk, while our runners race in the half marathon,” said Leah O’Neil, the assistant race director.
After the race, runners will interact with the buddies and they can get to know each other more, she said.
As of Tuesday, the event has 40 registered buddies that people can come to the event and meet. Anyone interested in participating can email mgodshallpt@frontier.com, said O’Neil.
“The runners can meet up with one of our buddies and that is totally free,” she said. “Our buddies are able to meet new people and build new friendships with this event.”
Participants can sign-up for relay teams of up to four people, which can be a great way for anyone on a track and field or cross country team to practice, said O’Neil.
The race is the third and final event in the Bradford County Summer Parks series, which previously held the Race with a View in Mt. Pisgah County Park on June 27 and the Sunfish Shuffle at Sunfish Pond County Park on July 10.
Prizes for the overall male and female runners will be given out and every runner that participates will receive a medal.
“Our medals this year consist of three different ones for each race, so if someone completes all three then those medals can stick together and form one complete medal,” said O’Neil.{p class=”p1”}Individuals with Down syndrome and their immediate families are eligible to apply for a family grant from Walk for Our Buddies if they live in Bradford or Sullivan counties.{p class=”p3”}Family grant applications can be found on Walk For Our Buddies’ Facebook page.
