Above: From left, Andrew Hickey, Margaret Barry, Debra Agnew, Pete Quattrini and Donald Skerpon are pictured with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley during Monday’s swearing in ceremony for the Sayre School Board. Hickey, Quattrini, Agnew and Skerpon were re-elected to four-year terms, while Barry was re-elected to a two-year term. At right: James Shaw (left) was appointed to the unfilled four-year seat on the board. Monday’s reorganizational meeting also included the reappointment of Quattrini as board president and Ron Cole as vice president.
