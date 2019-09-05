Ready to serve

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Family members gathered at Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park Thursday to witness three young men taking their oath as new recruits for the U.S. Army.
Anthony Gochenaur, a recent Wyalusing graduate, will be pursuing work as a carpentry and masonry specialist while a fellow Wyalusing graduate from two years ago, Collin Scherer, hopes to pursue a long career with the Army as a military policeman. Cody Bond, a 2016 graduate of Northeast Bradford who has worked at the Binghamton General Hospital psychiatric department for the past two years, plans to become a combat medic as he pursues a future in medicine.
For Scherer, enlisting was always something that had been on his mind.
“You get to make a difference, serve and protect,” he said.
Meanwhile, both Bond and Gochenaur look at the opportunity as a great training ground for their future careers.
“It’s the best training I can get in the country for medical,” said Bond.
Although he is currently undecided about whether he wants to pursue nursing or a future as a doctor, Bond figured that having a foundation as a combat medic will help him decide on his next steps forward.
Gochenaur, who already has some education in construction, is looking to the Army to help him pay for college further down the road.
Although he admitted that he is nervous about boot camp and knows he will have is work cut out for him, Gochenaur added that the experience and money for college will be worth it.
“It will help me out,” he said.
Administering the oath Thursday was Wilkes-Barre Recruiting Company Commander Jonathan Corns, who said it’s always great to get these “outstanding young men and women in the Army.”
“It allows them to learn valuable skills and it also allows them to volunteer to give back to both their country and their community,” he said.
Bond, who will depart later this month, and Scherer, who will leave in November, will have five-year commitments with the Army, while Gochenaur, who will also depart in November, will have a six-year agreement with the Army Reserves.
All three men were brought in through the U.S. Army Recruiting Station along Main Street in Towanda Borough. Those looking for more information about enlisting in the Army can call (570) 268-5739.
