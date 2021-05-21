ATHENS — Many of the volunteers for the Valley Playland rebuild were also volunteers for the original build back in 1992.
One such volunteer is Sheila Kelley, a Waverly resident who volunteered to soap screws 29 years ago with the rest of her kindergarten class.
“(There were) a bunch of us sitting at picnic tables with screws and literal bars of soap,” said Kelley, laughing at the memory. “I still have no idea why we were doing it or how it was helpful”
She went on to say the only thing that mattered to her back then was that she was helping. That pride in being part of the construction was what made Kelley want to volunteer again for the rebuild.
Kelley recalled thinking it was sad to see the old playground degrade and lose its good reputation over time, and she wanted to contribute to providing a safe place for the newer generations to play.
“I’m happy that they’re rebuilding and making it a nicer place again that kids that are around now can enjoy,” Kelley said.
Another volunteer who also helped with the original build is Athens Township Supervisor Tressa Heffron.
“I think I was 15 or so and I remember my best friend and I came down and built the break out jail,” said Heffron. “We thought it was so cool cause we got to use drills, and chains, and tubes, and put the chains through.”
Heffron noted that the fun, neighborly atmosphere of the new build is the same as she remembers the original. She was in high school at the time of the first build and she remembers a lot more students coming out to help.
“I imagine that it’ll be like that on Saturday and Sunday,” said Heffron. “I’m hoping anyway.”
Heffron said that she looks forward to her contributions to the rebuild being enjoyed by generations to come.
“Being able to actually build pieces that I can bring my kids and say ‘look, I built that, you can walk on something that I made,’ that’s pretty neat,” Heffron said.
The rebuild fell a little behind schedule on Thursday, but Friends of Valley Playland President Lori Unger and head consultant Lee Archin from Play by Design are confident they can they can make up the difference by Sunday.
Archin said the goal for Thursday was to have most of the equipment installed, which they did, and to have most of the decking put down, which he said they were a little behind on.
Friday’s goals will be to complete the equipment and decking, as well as work on installing the roofs of the playground.
Unger said the key will be for volunteer numbers to start increasing each day rather than decrease as they had the first three days.
While the first day had more than 1,000 volunteer hours, the second day had about 900. The numbers were not calculated for Thursday yet, but Unger had a feeling they had fallen again.
That being said, Unger thought there was a great turnout considering the temperatures were in the 80s and 90s throughout the day.
According to Unger, they are down to $7,000 in funds still needed.
Anyone interested in contributing to the project monetarily or by volunteering may visit the volunteers tent on site at any time over the weekend.
