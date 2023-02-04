Recipient selected for Bill and Sarah Ransom Community Service Award

The 2022 recipient for the Bill and Sarah Ransom Community Service Award went to Ralph Yanuzzi, a devoted member of UNICO for more than 50 years.

 Photo Provided

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and Rotary Club of Waverly are pleased to announce the 2022 recipient, Ralph Yanuzzi. Ralph has been a devoted member of UNICO since its inception in 1967. He currently serves as the President of the Sayre chapter, and the District Governor for the region. Nick Grego, also a member of UNICO nominated Ralph for the Bill and Sarah Ransom Community Service Award.

Formerly named the William “Bill” Ransom III Community Service Award, it was created at CFTT by the Rotary Club of Waverly in Bill’s memory. Many community groups, businesses, family, and friends for whom Bill had an impact have contributed to the fund. With Sarah’s passing, and the Fund’s new name, many have also contributed to Sarah’s memory. The award is given annually to someone who exemplifies Bill and Sarah’s beliefs and who gives their time, commitment, and leadership to the Valley community of Waverly, Sayre and/or Athens. “Ralph has spent his whole life in service to the community. He has served as a well-respected educator, serving as a teacher and principal for nearly 50 years,” stated Grego.