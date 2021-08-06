TROY BOROUGH – Residents and veterans gathered around the Troy Historical Society Thursday for a ceremonious flag hand-off for retirement from the flag repository box that’s now stood in front of the building for the past year.
The box was an Eagle Scout project by Jason Wiker, who serves with Boy Scout Troop 4049.
“When I started this project, I was hoping that it would be used and the community would get something out of it,” Wiker said. “They said they’ve gotten 150 flags or more so far, so it’s great to see that all of the work it took to put this project together is paying off.”
Wiker’s first idea was to create a burning pit for flag disposal, but moved forward with a flag repository box after speaking with members of American Legion Post 49 and VFW Post 8675, who serve as chartered organizations for the troop, and his Eagle Scout coach.
As he looked for package delivery boxes or similar receptacles online, he said Scout Master Barb Brown came across an advertisement for the box he ended up purchasing. He had Moose’s Enterprises in Sylvania finish it off with decals.
“While this is an eagle project supported by the veterans, it’s actually a way for the scouts to try and thank the veterans for their support of the scouts,” said Troy Historical Society member Bill Brasington.
Brasington noted that the Troy Historical Society’s central location makes it a convenient place for people to drop off their old flags, which are then handed off to local veterans for proper disposal. The response to the project was immediate.
According to retired Lt. Col. John Herrington, who is also the charter representative to the Boy Scout troop on behalf of the American Legion and VFW, they wanted to hold Thursday’s ceremony before Wiker returns to Penn State Altoona as a sophomore majoring in Rail Transportation Engineering.
