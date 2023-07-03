TROY – A two-year reconstruction project will continue next week on Route 6 in Troy Township.
From Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7, the route’s eastbound lane will be closed between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road,
Construction work will be performed during daylight hours. There will be single lane conditions with flagging. Motorists should slow down and drive with caution through the work zone, while also expecting travel delays. Drivers should also watch for lane changes and stopped vehicles.
On Sunday, July 9 at 5 p.m. through Thursday, July 13, the eastbound lane will be closed between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road. Construction work will be performed 24-hours a day, while motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is the primary contractor of the $6.5 million project that includes roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation and superelevation correction.
Construction will shut down during the winter months. The project is expected to be completed in July 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.