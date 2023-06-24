SAYRE — The four-year long reconstruction project that is projected to be finished in the Fall of 2024 will continue next week along Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.

The project is 2.6 miles long and is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough.