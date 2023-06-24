SAYRE — The four-year long reconstruction project that is projected to be finished in the Fall of 2024 will continue next week along Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.
The project is 2.6 miles long and is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough.
Continuing on Monday, Route 199 will be closed to northbound traffic starting at Chemung Street and Woodworth Street while Kriger Construction, continues work on the project which includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.
Detours will include northbound cars following a 1.24-mile detour using Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street while southbound cars will go through the work zone and truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17
