Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a two-year roadway reconstruction project continues next week on Route 6 in Troy Township, Bradford County.
The week of Monday, August 28, 2023, the contractor will be performing paving on Route 6 between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is the prime contractor for this $6.5 million reconstruction project. Work on this project includes roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation, superelevation correction, and miscellaneous construction activities. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July of 2024. Construction will shut down during the winter months.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for stopped vehicles, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
