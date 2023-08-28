Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a two-year roadway reconstruction project continues next week on Route 6 in Troy Township, Bradford County.

The week of Monday, August 28, 2023, the contractor will be performing paving on Route 6 between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.