Monday wasn’t the hottest day Pennsylvania had ever seen; that record goes to July 9, 1936, when the temperature was recorded as 111 degrees in Chester County.

But it was still in the 90’s throughout our area, and that contributed to Monday being declared “the hottest day on record worldwide.” According to the US National Centers for Environmental Protection, the average temperature on Earth was 62.62 degrees fahrenheit. A scorching Monday was followed by an even hotter Independence Day and a yet even hotter Wednesday — a three-day stretch of worldwide heat surpassing any since measurements began in 1940.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.