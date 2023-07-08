Monday wasn’t the hottest day Pennsylvania had ever seen; that record goes to July 9, 1936, when the temperature was recorded as 111 degrees in Chester County.
But it was still in the 90’s throughout our area, and that contributed to Monday being declared “the hottest day on record worldwide.” According to the US National Centers for Environmental Protection, the average temperature on Earth was 62.62 degrees fahrenheit. A scorching Monday was followed by an even hotter Independence Day and a yet even hotter Wednesday — a three-day stretch of worldwide heat surpassing any since measurements began in 1940.
The stretch of hot and humid temperatures are nothing new for Pennsylvanians in the month of July, but the health risks of being out in such weather are still concerning. The area was given a ‘Hazardous Weather Outlook’ from the National Weather Service for the high heat and humidity. The weekend will offer only nominal respite; thunderstorms and potentially heavy rain is expected.
According to health professionals at several Guthrie Health locations, the heat could lead to major health issues if it continues.
“We are seeing exacerbations of COPD/Pneumonia which is likely worsened by the heat and air quality,” said Dr. David Wirtz, of Guthrie’s Cortland Medical Center.
With wildfires still raging in Quebec, our area has experienced several hazy days, with the governor often advising residents to stay inside due to poor air quality.
That’s hard to do in rural areas, where many people are employed in jobs like farming and construction that require them to be outside in the hottest times of day. Those that are going to be roughing it in the heat and humidity are reminded to hydrate often, not just with water but with electrolytes from other sources like milk, sports drinks, or even pickle juice.
Those not feeling well should get out of the heat as soon as possible and head to the nearest ER if they feel the signs of heat stroke, according to Katherine Davis MSN, RN, manager of acute services at Robert Packer Hospital in Towanda.
Anyone indoors are advised to avoid cooking hot meals, as running an oven can heat up a house, especially one without air conditioning or climate controls.
The weather forecast for this weekend calls for rain, which may keep people inside, but it won’t bring down the temperatures a whole lot. That could lead to more heat-related calls at local hospitals, according to Davis.
“If this heat continues, we probably will start seeing some more patients as a result,” she said.
While the world gets warmer and 90 degree days with poor air quality become the norm, readers are encouraged to prioritize their own well being and stay cool and hydrated.
