PIKE TOWNSHIP – It’s a small building. Just off a small country road, near small towns.
But what happened there Saturday was huge – huge honor, huge patriotism … and huge love.
That afternoon, the Northeast Bradford Memorial VFW Post 6824 Auxiliary hosted its annual indoor veterans’ picnic with more than 140 guests, a new record, including more than 60 area veterans as well as relatives and members. The day included a lunch prepared by the auxiliary, awarding of certificates, door prizes and presentation of Quilts of Valor to seven veterans.
The group also welcomed two special guests – state Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Vietnam War widow Janice Hicks.
All was done in the name of honor and love – for those who have served. And sacrificed.
Garrity, a veteran herself, spoke to the crowd. A native of the Valley area and graduate of Sayre High School, she became one of two female vice presidents at GTP. In the meantime, she served 30 years as a military police officer in the Army Reserve, reaching the rank of colonel and serving three tours in the Mideast during operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. During the last two, she
was in charge of Camp Bucca, an Iraqi detainee center. Under her command, the camp had no escape attempts and no reports of prisoner abuse.
Serving her country, Garrity stated, was “the honor of my lifetime.”
In 2020 she was elected treasurer of Pennsylvania.
Garrity introduced Hicks. A resident of Potterville, near Rome, Hicks and her late husband, Robert Platt, both graduated from Northeast High School and, over the years, lived at several military bases around the United States and in England during his time in the Air Force. Platt reached the rank of staff sergeant.
He was killed Feb. 28, 1968, in Vietnam. Hicks was left with three young children to raise.
On behalf of her office, Garrity told her, “We extend our deep gratitude.”
State Rep. Tina Pickett attended the picnic and presented Hicks a citation from the House of Representatives, honoring Platt’s “dedication and heroism.”
“Thank you so much to your family,” she added.
Auxiliary member Diane Elliott, who organized the tribute to her, also presented Hicks a certificate on behalf of the host organization.
“He paid the ultimate sacrifice,” she read. “The service from your loved one will never be forgotten. … “May God bless you. …” The certificate, signed by auxiliary President Anne Eastabrook, included seals of the Air Force and the VFW Auxiliary and a photo of Platt.
Garrity told the group of some special programs she has worked on in Harrisburg: the Rainy Day Fund, Achieving a Better Life Experience and unclaimed property returns.
The Rainy Day Fund currently contains approximately $2.9 billion, according to the state Treasury. This money serves as a sort of “safety net” for the state government to continue functioning during times of economic hardship. “I fought very hard for that rainy day money,” she said.
ABLE is a program letting the disabled, including veterans, save money without jeopardizing their other financial benefits. Now, the proposed ABLE Adjustment Act would let more than a million more residents – again, including veterans – enjoy its benefits, she explained. She urged the guests to encourage their lawmakers to support the act.
Garrity then shared stories about unclaimed property. In the 400-ton vault in her office building, Treasury has $4 billion worth of items, and some have become separated from owners.
“One in 10 Pennsylvanians is entitled to something there”, she said. “I promise you that somebody in this room has unclaimed property.”
Many of these items are military decorations – Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars, campaign ribbons and more — and during her year and a half in office she has been able to return 266.
“Just this week I gave back medals to a World War II veteran,” she noted, explaining the man received his Bronze Star and Purple Heart. The medals had been in a son’s safe deposit box when the son died.
“They thought they would never, ever see those medals,” she said. “And it’s truly an honor to give these medals back.”
Later in the day, auxiliary members Renee Stewart and Ruth Clearwater presented Quilts of Valor to seven nominated veterans. Quilts of Valor is a national organization that presents handmade, patriotic quilts stitched by volunteers to service people and veterans.
Helpers set up seven chairs in the front of the room, and the recipients’ names were read. First on the list was Stacy Garrity. Joining her were Burton Baldwin, Army veteran; John Schmeckenbecher, Army; Michael Kinney, Marines; Ted Benjamin, Navy; Stanley Smith, Army; and Rick Rose, Army.
“We are eternally grateful to each of you,” Stewart read during the ceremony.
The organization has presented more than 220,000 quilts since it began in 2003. Quilts of Valor volunteers do their work to thank recipients for “the price that has been paid,” she said.
“Because freedom is not free.”
A family member or friend stood behind each veteran and held the quilt, then draped it over the veteran’s shoulders. Those presenting them were: Pickett, for Garrity; Betsy Baldwin, for Burton Baldwin; Elsie Schmeckenbecher, for John Schmeckenbecher; Mary Manjerovik, for Kinney; Patty Benjamin, for Ted Benjamin; Jim Cullins, for Stanley Smith; and Post 6824 Commander Pete Miller, for Rose.
All vets attending received certificates from the auxiliary and Pickett, presented by Eastabrook, Miller, Garrity and Pickett, then stood with them for photos. Recipients included some father-son and husband-wife combinations.
At the end, master of ceremonies Andy Boardman invited veterans to stand by service branch and be recognized. Then, everyone joined them and together, as one, all sang a song: “God bless America, my home, sweet home. God bless America …
“My home, sweet home.”
