Recreational marijuana, government power in pandemic, hunting policy discussed in Farm Bureau annual meeting

The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau approved policy regarding marijuana, direct meat sales and the power of government in a pandemic during the organization’s annual meeting last week.
The most debated issue in the Farm Bureau’s list of eight new policies proposed for adoption in 2020 was a motion for the organization to change its current stance against recreational marijuana.
Greg Perry, the member of the Farm Bureau who suggested the organization adopt a policy to support the decriminalization of recreational marijuana for adults in Pennsylvania, stated that though he does not support the recreational use of marijuana personally he feels legislation criminalizing it harms both the farming community and community at large.
“I get the moral position and I get the values position the thing that I’m worried about here and the reason that I’m asking this is for us to consider whether it serves the interest of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau to support making marijuana illegal because I think it hurts us, it hurts us as a community, it hurts us as farmers,” he said.
Perry claimed that while the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau currently opposes the use of marijuana (both medically and recreationally), it used to support the use of medical marijuana.
Perry stated that he believes criminalizing the recreational use of marijuana presents problems both economically and in public health, saying that marijuana is less harmful than other street drugs like heroin.
“The problem is is that we’re killing people to save them a physically non-addictive drug,” Perry commented. “There’s always problems with drug use, that’s the reason that they became illegal, the trouble is that the solution is worse than the cure.”
Speaking economically, Perry noted that the country’s War on Drugs has cost a large amount of money and “it’s not working.”
Perry added that he is “not asking that Pennsylvanians support the use of recreational marijuana” but instead that the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau would embrace policy to support decriminalizing it.
Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau Vice President Amanda Miller voiced opposition to the motion to change marijuana-related policy, stating that while she agrees with Perry about the need for government involvement to be limited throughout society, she believes supporting a decriminalizing of marijuana could negatively impact youth.
Miller alleged that the marijuana plant today is “totally different than that of the ‘70’s” and that experts have found it can lead to use of more harmful drugs.
The Vice President stated that research she has found shows that the potency and addictiveness of marijuana “is being seen” and that some individuals are more prone to addiction, all of which she cited as reasons for the organization to remain opposed to the recreational use of marijuana in the Commonwealth.
“I can’t support starting that path of saying to our youth and next generation that this is okay. I can agree with your (Perry’s) points on spending money but because our government currently has a stance that says it’s illegal, taking that away, now you’re basically telling that generation and everyone that it is okay and that’s where I can’t be behind it,” she commented.
Dorothy Kinsman, another local Farm Bureau member agreed with Miller and shared that she has personal experience working with individuals who have struggled with addiction.
“It’s a gateway drug. It’s your choice to start but then it chooses you...i am totally against it,” she said. “It should never be offered recreational.”
Kinsman also echoed Miller’s statement that the potency of marijuana is stronger than it once was and said that there are varying kinds and strengths of marijuana, especially now that it can legally be grown for medicinal purposes, that are sold illegally for recreation and can be fatal, especially when taken with other drugs.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get,” she said.
The motion for the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau to support the decriminalization of recreational use of marijuana for adults in Pennsylvania failed in a vote.
The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau approved the following 2020 proposed policy initiatives:
- To recommend that landowner’s leased and/or posted ground for hunting remain eligible for Deer Management Assistance Program hunting tags in order to keep deer population “at a reasonable level” and “prevent high levels of crop damage.”
- To recommend that deer are classified as a disease carrier such as rodents or pests with the PA Department of Health in order to help prevent Lyme Disease in local areas.
- To support limiting any disaster proclamation issued by the Governor of Pennsylvania to 21 days unless approved for a longer duration by the General Assembly.
- To recommend that coroners and other local government officials always be included in the process of death, particularly with the issuing of death certificates during a state of emergency.
- To recommend that all patients be allowed a family member or friend as a patient advocate to be present always, regardless of a pandemic situation.
- To support any efforts to reduce the regulatory burden on meat inspections at local butchers while maintaining public safety.
- To recommend that local District Attorney and County Commissioners follow the county and local attitudes and case numbers in the event of a pandemic and make decisions on enforcement based on local conditions. (The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau noted that they feel both counties’ leadership have followed this policy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.)
