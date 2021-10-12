TROY BOROUGH — A recycling event is coming to Troy Borough on Nov. 6.
The Western Bradford Council of Governments will be holding its Electronics Recycling Event from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Point Spring & Driveshaft Co. at 68 Canton Street with access to the parking lot from Eureka Drive.
Accepted items at the event include televisions, monitors, mobile devices, entertainment equipment, computers and accessories, lab and medical equipment, data center equipment, cable equipment and office equipment.
Items that will not be accepted include refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers or household garbage.
There will be a $10 per television or computer monitor fee with cash only, while everything else is free of charge and a full listing can be found at http://www.react-e-cycling.com/accepted-products-2/.{
For more questions, Troy Township can be called at (570) 297-4341 or emailed at troytwp.1@gmail.com or Canton Borough can be called at (570) 673-5700 or emailed at cbadmin@frontiernet.net.
